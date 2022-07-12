The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held its seventh public hearing today. The hearing focused on violent online rhetoric in the planning of the riots at the Capitol in 2021. The hearing also featured testimony from multiple former Trump Administration officials about a heated meeting in the White House on December 18, 2020. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has the story.
Plus, NASA released images today from the new, multi-billion dollar Webb Telescope. The telescope can see deeper and clearer into space than any telescope that has come before it. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris shows us the incredible first images from deep space, including nebulas and thousands and thousands of galaxies.