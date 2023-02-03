The federal government released employment numbers for January, and the results blew away expectations. More than 500,000 new jobs were added in the United States in the first month of 2023. Unemployment fell to a 54-year low. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover looks at the jobs numbers and whether they will impact inflation as it creeps lower.
Plus, we meet Ajoure, an 8-year-old girl looking to be adopted and find her permanent family. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has Ajoure's story and introduces us to this month's Adopt Lehigh Valley Kid.