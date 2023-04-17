U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman returned to Capitol Hill today after his hospitalization for severe depression. Fetterman, a first-term Democrat, checked into a hospital in mid-February. He was discharged earlier this month. Fetterman won the 2022 election despite suffering a life-threatening stroke just before the May primary. 69 News Reporter Lynda Weed has more on Fetterman's return to the Senate.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers the time Bethlehem Steel went head-to-head with President John F. Kennedy. The steel giant wanted to raise prices, but raised the president's ire in the process. We will tell you which titan won the steel battle of 1962.