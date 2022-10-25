The one-and-only debate between candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz is tonight in Harrisburg. Fetterman, the Democratic Lieutenant Governor, and Oz, the winner of a contentious Republican primary, are vying for the U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Pennsylvania. Incumbent Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, chose not to run again after two terms. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has a preview of the big debate.

Plus, Phillipsburg, New Jersey, says goodbye to a former kindergarten teacher who devoted her 100 years of life to giving back to the community.