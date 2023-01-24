Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of a man accused of shoving a 72-year-old man to the ground and violating federal law by blocking access to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. Mark Houck claims he was only defending his 12-year-old son in October of 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Houck with two counts. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story on the day in court.

Plus, the nation's oldest guide dog school needs your help to expand its "Raising Pup" program. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has more on the mission of New Jersey-based "The Seeing Eye."