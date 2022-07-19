Today marks the start of a likely heat wave that may last through the weekend. Very warm weather could hover over the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey for days, bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidity so far this summer. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has tips on how to keep cool and stay safe as temperatures could reach well into the 90s.
Plus, a man who pleaded guilty to "voluntary manslaughter with an imperfect self-defense" found out his sentence. Jarret Hein shot and killed a man during a gun deal that went awry last year. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.