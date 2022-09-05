This Labor Day, the United States is seeing a resurgence in the popularity and power of workers' unions. According to a Gallup Poll released last week, 71% of Americans approve of labor unions, up from 48% in 2010. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch looks at the state of unionization.
Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers the time Charlie Schwab, later the head of Bethlehem Steel, made front page news for his gambling exploits in Monte Carlo. One of his high profile bosses, Andrew Carnegie, was not amused.