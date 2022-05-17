Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania on Primary Election Day. Voters are seeing a large group of names for some races, particularly on the Republican side. Nine men and women are on the GOP ballot for governor and another seven are running for U.S. Senate. Television personality Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormick drew most of the attention early on, but upstart candidate Kathy Barnette has suddenly shot up in the polls. On the Democratic side, voters must choose a Senate candidate from a group of four. Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman is spending the last few days of the campaign in a hospital after suffering a stroke while congressman Conor Lamb hopes a slew of endorsements from elected officials will help carry him to victory.
69 News has reporters all across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania reporting on the big races, plus we are keeping a close eye on the local races important to voters on this Primary Election Day.