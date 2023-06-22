A fire Sunday morning in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, has turned fatal. One of two people hurt in the fire along Mercer Street has died. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story from Warren County.

Plus, we will tell you about the fallout from consecutive nights of meetings of the Pennridge School Board in Bucks County. The board has been discussing controversial changes to its curriculum. The District hired a new consultant earlier this year, Vermillion Education, but many parents are worried the company is trying to bring religion into the classroom. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.