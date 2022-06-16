Police officers in Texas are being roundly criticized for their decision to wait to attempt to stop a shooter who was killing students and teachers in an elementary school last month. Today, law enforcement from the Lehigh Valley took part in an active shooter response course to learn what to do in similar situations. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has more on the harrowing school shooting simulation.
Plus, the civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey continues. A man who claims he was sexually abused by a former sheriff filed the suit. Edward Bullock is accused of molesting boys while sheriff from 1982 to 1991. Bullock died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest.