Local lawmakers react to a morning of deadly violence in Afghanistan after suicide bombers target Kabul's airport. WFMZ'S Holly Harrar has the story.

Also at 6, Pennsylvania doesn't have its own national park. But grassroots efforts are ramping up on both sides of the Delaware River to change that. We'll explain.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.