Lawmakers are trying to balance gun-safety measures with restrictions on weapons in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas. A bill was defeated by Pennsylvania's legislature on Wednesday that would have banned assault weapons in the commonwealth. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch finds out what legislators plan to do next.
A twenty-year tradition returns to the stage Thursday night. The Freddy Awards celebrate the very finest high school musical performances in the Lehigh Valley and neighboring communities in New Jersey. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly shows us the final preparations for the very big night.