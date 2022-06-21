It has been two months since recreational marijuana became legal for people 21 and older in New Jersey. The legalization is causing some concern and confusion for police departments regarding officers who use pot, then test positive down the line. Officers say there needs to be some sort of legislation to protect officers to show if they are under the influence in real time. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Plus, a Lehigh County judge's race is finally over. Republican candidate David Ritter conceded today. He lost to Democrat Zachary Cohen by just five votes out of more than 65,000 votes cast back in November of 2021. The battle over some mail-in ballots wound its way through the courts for more than seven months.

