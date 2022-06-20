The 2022 U.S. Senior Open promises a field of some of the finest over-50 golfers in the world. The Lehigh Valley is getting ready to host this year's tournament. Saucon Valley Country Club in Lehigh County is the site. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow says the folks who run and maintain the course are ready for the influx of fans and world-class golfers.

Plus, History's Headlines is full of slices of life, frozen in time. Dozens of dollhouses were donated to Bethlehem's Kemerer Museum of the Decorative Arts. We will tell you how the amazing display went from Johnston Prime to the museum.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.