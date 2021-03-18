A local doctor has been charged with arson at the former Mahoning Valley public golf course in West Penn Township. The fire happened back in October when it was owned by the doctor.

It's now under new ownership and there was another fire at the property today.

Also, at 6:00, we'll have a preview of a new exhibit opening at Doylestown's James A. Michener Museum.

It chronicles the turbulence of 2020 in a series of photographs including the pandemic, racial injustice, political protests, and the presidential election.

