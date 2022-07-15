It has taken 40 years, but there is a major break in a cold case from Warren County, New Jersey. "Princess Doe," a teen found dead in Blairstown in 1982, has been identified as 17-year-old Dawn Olanick from Long Island. The man investigators have charged with her killing is already in prison for another murder. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Plus, more than a hundred years after he was stripped of two Olympic gold medals, the victories of legendary American athlete Jim Thorpe have been restored. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story of the century-long fight to recognize Jim Thorpe as an Olympic champion.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.