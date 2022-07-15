It has taken 40 years, but there is a major break in a cold case from Warren County, New Jersey. "Princess Doe," a teen found dead in Blairstown in 1982, has been identified as 17-year-old Dawn Olanick from Long Island. The man investigators have charged with her killing is already in prison for another murder. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.
Plus, more than a hundred years after he was stripped of two Olympic gold medals, the victories of legendary American athlete Jim Thorpe have been restored. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story of the century-long fight to recognize Jim Thorpe as an Olympic champion.