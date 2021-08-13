Major cities have fallen to the Taliban. The United States is sending hundreds of troops to help evacuate Americans. We'll hear from a local soldier who served in Afghanistan about what they are up against.

Also, at 6:00, a Centers for Disease Control panel unanimously recommends a COVID -19 vaccine booster shot for those who are immunocompromised. But how will it be distributed and who will be considered immunocompromised?

