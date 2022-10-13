Drivers should expect delays and a long detour on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend. Crews are scheduled to remove a temporary bridge carrying Interstate 476 over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The turnpike is set to be closed north and south between the Mahoning Valley and Lehigh Valley Interchanges. The shutdown is expected to last from Friday night into early Monday morning.

Plus, it's National Hispanic Heritage month. It's time when our nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of the many countries and cultures that make up the Hispanic and Latino population. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris brings us the first installment of a three-part series on Hispanic Heritage Month.