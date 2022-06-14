A man and two juveniles are accused in what police describe as a violent carjacking in Bucks County. Officers say the victim was pumping gas when attackers choked and beat the person. The attackers made off with the victim's vehicle. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae has the story from Doylestown.
Plus, the civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey continues. A man who claims he was sexually abused by a former sheriff filed the suit. Edward Bullock is accused of molesting boys while he was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. Bullock died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest.