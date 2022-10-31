Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with attempted homicide after a shooting last week, in traffic, on Route 22 just outside of Allentown. Troopers say Jacob Garcia came to them and said he fired shots at a man in car because he "feared for his life," but investigators say witnesses told them it looked like a road-rage incident. Troopers also believe the shot that wounded the driver of the car came from behind.

Plus, "History's Headlines" has the story of the other Allentown. The "Queen City" has a sister city about 60 miles away in Monmouth County, New Jersey. We look at the similarities they share.