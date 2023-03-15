A man convicted of assaulting five female college students at Lafayette College and Lehigh University finds out his sentence today. A jury found Clement Swaby guilty on 26 counts back in November. Swaby was accused of assaulting the students in their homes over the course of a year. Swaby faces a maximum sentence of 269 years in a Pennsylvania state prison. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.

Plus, a staple of Bethlehem's food scene is closing its doors. Pete's Hot Dogs has been in business since 1937, but today is the restaurant's final day. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the story.