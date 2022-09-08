Nearly nine years since a woman's disappearance, the man convicted of killing her is still unrepentant. A judge today sentenced Michael Horvath to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Earlier this summer, a jury in Monroe County found Horvath guilty of the disappearance and murder of Holly Grim. We will tell you what Horvath said today at his sentencing.

Plus, all schools in the Parkland School District are closed today after a threat to Orefield Middle School. South Whitehall Township's Police Department says it is investigating, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 69 News has the latest.