We have learned more about a man who drowned while trying to rescue two children from Lake Nockamixon. The coroner has identified the man as 37-year-old Marvin Fernandez Chicas. Rescue crews pulled his body out of the water last night in an area off Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, New Jersey is considering a "Code Red" alert to keep people safe during hot weather. This comes a few years after the state created "Code Blue" for the cold. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the update.