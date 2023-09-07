The manhunt for an escaped killer continues in Southeastern Pennsylvania. It's been one week since Danelo Cavalcante scaled a Chester County Prison wall. Schools and businesses have been forced to close due to the scare and the search. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the latest.

A new study ranks the City of Allentown as the most challenging place to live with asthma out of the 100 biggest cities in the United States. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori digs into the study and finds out why the Queen City is so rough on asthma sufferers.