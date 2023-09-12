The manhunt for escaped killer Danelo Cavalacante continues in Chester County and the surrounding area. Cavalcante is now armed. Members of law enforcement say this escape reminds them of a prison break in 1999, when a convicted killer returned to the scene of his crimes—in Chester County. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro traveled to the search area today. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has more on the manhunt and what the governor is telling residents.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has a story about leveling the public education funding playing field. A landmark court ruling ordered Pennsylvania law makers to get it done. Officials gathered today in Allentown for the first of ten statewide hearings to figure out how to figure out solutions.