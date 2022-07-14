Officials in Phillipsburg, New Jersey are touting a massive renovation project. Mayor Todd Tersigni says the revitalization of the former Ingersoll-Rand site is the biggest redevelopment project in Phillipsburg in "over a hundred years" and has become one of the "largest commercial real estate developments in the United States." 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.
Plus, the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath has been named Pennsylvania "trail of the year." 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow shows us what makes it so special.