The first ten prescription drugs subject to Medicare negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act were announced last week by the White House. The push is now on to educate the public about how the negotiations could lower costs for Americans. Congresswoman Susan Wild was in Northampton County today to discuss the plan. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has the story.

Plus, a new program is launching at multiple colleges and universities in the state aiming to help students gain access to basic needs. The announcement introducing the Pennsylvania Maslow Initiative was made today at Cedar Crest College. 69 News reporter Lynda Weed has the story.