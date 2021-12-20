With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, a community in Monroe County is rallying together to help a sheriff whose battle with the virus has taken a dramatic and serious turn. WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori has that story.
Also at 6, beloved mischief-maker Dennis the Menace's journey in pop culture has taken him from staple of the Sunday funnies to star of the small and big screens. But did you know it also included a stop in Bethlehem? We'll have more on his visit to the Christmas City in tonight's "History's Headlines."