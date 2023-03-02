More warrants detailing what police were looking for, and what they found, while investigating suspected killer Bryan Kohberger were released today. Kohberger is the Washington State graduate student from the Poconos accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho. Authorities searched Kohberger's family home in Monroe County and his car. Police say they found a knife, a gun, computers, and hard drives. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has more on what is in the search warrants.

Plus, infamous Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock died in 2015, but his tarnished legacy lives on. Victims of his alleged sexual abuse are moving ahead with lawsuits against the county that employed him and the officials who worked with him. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest on the lawsuits.