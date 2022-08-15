People gathered for a fundraiser for a family who lost ten loved ones in a fire are dealing with another tragedy. A driver slammed into the gathering in Columbia County, killing one person and injuring 17. Police believe the driver, who had no connection with the deadly fire, also killed his mother. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy today signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings, and state contractors maintain a policy requiring their unvaccinated workers undergo routine testing. The change will apply to school districts and child care settings immediately. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.