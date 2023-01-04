The man from the Poconos accused of killing four young college students is on his way back to the scene of the crime in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, who waived his extradition from Pennsylvania yesterday, is heading back out west to face first-degree murder charges. We have team coverage of the latest in the case, including why information about what led police to Kohberger will be hard to come by after a judge in Idaho put a "gag order" on all investigators and attorneys involved in the case.

Plus, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continues to recuperate in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field Monday night. We have an update on the Pennsylvania native's condition, as 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at why knowing CPR is so crucial to saving lives.