Musikfest, the biggest event of the year in the Lehigh Valley, comes to a close this weekend. We have a preview of the last few days of the music and entertainment extravaganza and 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz looks at how two sections of the City of Bethlehem differ in fan experiences.

Plus, colleges and universities across the country are tackling how to deal with artificial intelligence in and out of the classroom. As 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori explains, several local schools are taking proactive approaches as the Fall Semester approaches.