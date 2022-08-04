Musikfest, the multi-day musical celebration in Bethlehem, kicks off this evening. People flocking to the city to hear music also need to deal with very warm temperatures. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story of how Musikfest officials are working to keep people safe from the heat, and 69 News Meteorologist Clayton Stiver has the super-heated Accuweather forecast.

Plus, nursing shortages have forced health care provider St. Luke's to offer big bonuses to potential hires. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

