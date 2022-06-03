A wave of gun violence has dominated the news the last couple of weeks, from 21 people dead in a school shooting in Texas to a doctor and 3 others murdered in Oklahoma to killings in a church parking lot in Iowa. Today people are wearing orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly talks with people about the spate of gun violence in the United States.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow introduces us to Isabella. She is the subject of this month's "Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids."

