Today is the first day of New Jersey's law prohibiting single-use plastic, paper and styrofoam at most businesses. Smaller businesses, with less than 2500 square feet of space, are allowed to provide or sell single-use paper bags, but larger stores can only offer reusable options. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori gets reaction from people in "The Garden State."

Plus, 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris continues her series on how modern technologies and DNA are being used by investigators to try to crack difficult cases in "The Science of Justice."

