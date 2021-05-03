New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy eases more COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the state's positive coronavirus trends have enabled the state to make the changes. We are live in New Jersey to see what this will mean for upcoming events.

Also, at 6:00, we introduce you to a man who spent most of his career as a traveling salesman, but his hobby made him famous worldwide. He had the biggest collection of Native American artifacts and he was from the Lehigh Valley. That story is in tonight's "History's Headlines."

