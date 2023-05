Lawmakers in New Jersey have proposed a bill banning book banning in school libraries and public libraries. The move comes in response to some school district school boards nationwide ordering the removal of certain books after parent complaints. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.

Plus, it's Freddy Awards night. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has a preview of the live show highlighting the very best high school musical productions in our area.