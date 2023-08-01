New Jersey is mourning the death of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, the first Black woman to be elected Lieutenant Governor in the Garden State. Oliver died one day after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition. Oliver was chosen by Gov. Phil Murphy to be his running mate in 2017, and the Democratic ticket was reelected in 2021. Sheila Oliver was 71. 69 News has reaction to her unexpected death.

Plus, Pennsylvania's State Treasurer made a stop in Northampton County today. Republican Stacy Garrity visited iconic Martin Guitar in Nazareth. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has more on Garrity's visit.