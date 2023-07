New Jersey is in a state of emergency after heavy rains led to flash flooding and downed trees over the weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy toured damaged areas today, and 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow was with him.

Plus, a man from Emmaus made a name for himself as a foreign correspondent during World War II. Those who knew him were shocked to see his name pop up as a possible spy for the Soviet Union following the war. We meet the "spy among us" in "History's Headlines."