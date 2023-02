Passengers looking to head west from Allentown will have another option starting in June. Allegiant Airlines has announced nonstop flights from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Denver, Colorado. The flights will start June 15.

69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has the details.

Plus, "History's Headlines" tells the story of a fabric mill whose heyday was the turn of the 20th Century. The mill, which used the jute plant, employed hundreds of workers in Allentown.