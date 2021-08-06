Students going to school in New Jersey this fall will be required to wear masks indoors. Governor Phil Murphy announced the COVID-19 restriction on Friday. The new rule applies for kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as staff members. Look for a full report, tonight on 69 News at 6:00.

Also tonight, an Allentown family that's been fighting to get back into their home after a large sinkhole opened up is finally getting some relief from their insurance company. Be sure to tune in at 6:00 for the update.

