New Jersey's Corrections department settled more than $20.8M in claims from women who say they were sexually abused, harassed, or retaliated against at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.

This came as the Assembly Judiciary Committee and the Assembly Women and Children Committee met to receive testimony on the current culture and environment at the prison. The prison is under intense scrutiny after years of allegations of sex abuse and a recent criminal investigation into a violent attack.

Also, at 6:00, Saturday is National Sibling Day. We meet two brothers who take the day to the extreme.

You won't believe how they have gagged each other over the years and this year is no different.

