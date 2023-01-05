The U.S. House of Representatives continues to hold votes, but there has been no give in the opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Republicans hold the majority, but a breakaway group of about 20 Republicans refuse to vote for McCarthy. It is just the second time since before the Civil War it has taken more than one vote to elect a Speaker. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the latest.

Plus, former Pope Benedict XVI was laid to rest today in Rome. Benedict was the head of the Roman Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013. He served as "Pope Emeritus" before his death last week at the age of 95. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the reaction to Benedict's funeral in our area.