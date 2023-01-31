Northampton County officials are joining forces to alert people to the dangers of Fentanyl. The county is launching the "Fake is Real" campaign. Officials hope the campaign will "educate young adults and others about the dangers of fentanyl and to reduce demand for counterfeit prescription pills." 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Plus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro today signed an executive order he believes will help workers in the Keystone State. The governor wants to cut the wait time for workers to receive their professional licenses, permits, and certifications. 69 Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover looks at how the executive action could help.