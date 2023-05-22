A "not guilty" plea has been entered during a court appearance by accused killer Bryan Kohberger this morning in Idaho. Kohberger, who is originally from Monroe County, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho college students in their rented home back in November. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the full story of today's court appearance.

Plus, he was the "Sultan of Swat" and the best baseball player of his era, but Babe Ruth still needed extra money in the offseason. The Babe worked in the steel mills of the Lehigh Valley early in his career. There was, however, an ulterior motive to his employment. We will explain, plus show you how Babe Ruth came back to the area to play a game in Allentown a couple of years later, in tonight's "History's Headlines."