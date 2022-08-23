Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania say they plan to go on strike in September. The workers are from three of the largest nursing home groups in the commonwealth. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori looks into what a strike would mean for nursing homes in our area.

Plus, polio is once again rearing its ugly head in the United States. Ever since Dr. Jonas Salk announced successful tests of the first polio vaccine in 1953, and the introduction of the vaccine in subsequent years, polio was thought to be virtually eradicated in the United States. So why is the easily-spread poliovirus showing up again? 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has answers.