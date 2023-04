A shooting in Montgomery County has left one man dead and another in a hospital. The shooting happened last night in Lansdale. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the latest on what led up to the deadly shooting.

Plus, a gun buyback in Northampton County netted more than two hundred weapons. People gave up firearms in exchange for gift cards. Law enforcement will check and make sure the weapons aren't wanted as evidence of crimes, then destroy the guns. 69 News Reporter Cierra Genelle has the story.