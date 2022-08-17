At least one person is dead in a fire in the Poconos. 69 News has learned two children and two adults were in the home in Chestnuthill Township near Brodheadsville when the fire broke out around seven this morning. Authorities have not yet said who died in the fire. One firefighter was overcome by the heat and taken to a hospital. 69 News Reporter Jim Vasil has the story from Monroe County.

The race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has been very much an online affair the last couple of months. Democrat John Fetterman continues to hammer GOP candidate Mehmet Oz on social media posts. Fetterman is questioning whether Oz is out of touch and a true Pennsylvanian. But does Fetterman run the risk of going too far? 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.