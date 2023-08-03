The owner of a welding business in Schuylkill County is dead, and a man from Scranton is under arrest. Police believe Michael Albert from Scranton intentionally hit and killed Mark Boyle with a dump truck. Boyle was the owner of Mark T. Boyle Welding and Industrial Sandblasting in West Penn Township. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, Musikfest 2023 is underway. There are plenty of acts on the free stages set up all across Bethlehem over the next week-plus. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow tells us how we can enjoy the music of the acts on the free stages long after their performances.