Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a new law enforcement reform tool.

He says it will help law enforcement agencies during the hiring process and make the commonwealth safer. We'll have reaction from one police department which suffered after a bad cop tarnished its reputation.

Also, at 6:00, we'll introduce you to a biotech firm in Bucks County which just introduced some cutting-edge technology. They have developed a test which can determine the efficacy of your COVID-19 vaccine in your immune system.

